Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final

Iga Swiatek made a strong comeback and reached the French Open quarter-finals for the sixth year in a row.
The 24-year-old defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina in a close three-set match with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
During the match, Swiatek was almost about to lose the first set without winning a game but she saved two set points and managed to win one game before Rybakina finished the set in 35 minutes.
At the start of the second set, Rybakina started strongly and took a 2-0 lead, winning the first eight points.
But the match turned around when she made a mistakes by missing an easy shot, which gave Swiatek a chance to break her serve.
Swiatek took full advantage of that mistake and broke Rybakina's serve again with a strong forehand and won the match.
Swiatek felt like playing Jannik Sinner in first set:
After winning the match, Swiatek jokingly said, "First set, I felt like I was playing against Jannik Sinner," as per BBC Sports.
"She really pushed me. I needed to do something to get back into the game - with her playing like that I didn't have a lot of hope," the player went on to share.
Swiatek added, "At the end, I was able to play my game, and I am super happy."
What's next for Iga Swiatek?
She will now face Elina Svitolina who defeated the higher-ranked Italian player Jasmine Paolini with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-1 in the quarter-finals.