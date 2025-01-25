Abida Parveen's team breaks silence on her health  

Trending

Sufi singer Abida Parveen has sparked a wave of health concern after being spotted in a wheelchair

  January 25, 2025
Abida Parveen’s team has reassured fans of her well-being!

The legendary sufi singer was spotted in a wheelchair at an international event, that sparked concern about her health on social media.

According to her team, Abida ji was reciting 'Man Kunto Maula' at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha while on a wheelchair, causing much internet frenzy.

This wave of concern prompted the legend’s team to quickly address the issue where fans were assured that the Sufi legend is healthy.

"Hello, everybody! We have been seeing lots of concern regarding a video of Abida Ji at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha, reciting Man Kunto Maula," her team wrote on her Instagram stories.

They explained, "The concern is due to her use of a wheelchair and we would like to assure you of her well-being, Alhamdulillah."

Further elaborating, "The exhibition she was visiting was a long walk, a distance of which she walked herself but for convenience reasons, a wheelchair was employed.”

Her team added, “Your concern and worry is greatly appreciated, but rest assured, she is doing well. Thank you.”

To note, Abida Parveen is known and adored greatly for her contributions to Sufi music and composition. 

