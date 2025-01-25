Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding 

Congratulations are in order for Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed!
On Instagram over the weekend, the duo officially shared their marriage news in the most humorous way possible.
The reel kicked off with the entertainment fraternity gathered as they comment Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai, Nai Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai.
While trying to spills the beans on who is the mystery guy, it has been kept a suspense.
As the reel went on, the duo in matching hoodies and in a sweet embrace confirmed they are the ones getting married.
“Aapke Pyar Aur Duaon Ke Saath.. Bismillah," Khan captioned her post.
Soon after the footage did rounds, netizens penned good wishes for the soon-to-be-married pair in the comments section of the post.
One fan wrote, “Kubra in the end all shy.”
“Oooo my god finally,” another use added.
“The matching hoodies, I am so happy for you both,” a third fan effused.
“This is so cute!! Congratulations you two,” a fourth fan effused .
For the unversed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have been speculated to be dating for a while now owing to their apparent closeness.