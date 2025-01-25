Trending

Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is getting married next month, in February

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding 

Congratulations are in order for Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed!

On Instagram over the weekend, the duo officially shared their marriage news in the most humorous way possible.

The reel kicked off with the entertainment fraternity gathered as they comment Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai, Nai Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai.

While trying to spills the beans on who is the mystery guy, it has been kept a suspense. 

As the reel went on, the duo in matching hoodies and in a sweet embrace confirmed they are the ones getting married. 

“Aapke Pyar Aur Duaon Ke Saath.. Bismillah," Khan captioned her post.


Soon after the footage did rounds, netizens penned good wishes for the soon-to-be-married pair in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Kubra in the end all shy.”

“Oooo my god finally,” another use added.

“The matching hoodies, I am so happy for you both,” a third fan effused.

“This is so cute!! Congratulations you two,” a fourth fan effused .

For the unversed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have been speculated to be dating for a while now owing to their apparent closeness. 

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: ‘Faking for fame’
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95

Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement

King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team
Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'
Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'
Abida Parveen's team breaks silence on her health
Abida Parveen's team breaks silence on her health
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute
Asim Azhar surprises Merub Ali with heartwarming birthday tribute
Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback
Kajol takes fans on nostalgic trip with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' throwback
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Shahid Kapoor shares his nuanced view on marriage
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Varun Dhawan makes sweet promise to wife Natasha on wedding anniversary
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Priyanka Chopra channels desi girl vibes in throwback post
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Rajpal Yadav shares first official statement after father's death
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Asim Azhar's fiancee Merub Ali offers close peek into her surprise birthday bash
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Aiman Khan unveils cute photos from family day out
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location
Sidharth Malhotra drops stunning glimpse from 'Param Sundari' shoot location