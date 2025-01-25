King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement

King Charles has shared a heartwarming wish!
On Saturday, January 25, the 76-year-old British monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family and shared a heartfelt wish for everyone celebrating “Burns Night.”
“Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight,” the caption read.
Alongside the wish was a photograph of the King in his library. The caption detailed, “The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by @milliepilkingtonphotography.”
For those uninformed, Burns Night is celebrated every year in the evening of January 25 to mark the birthday of the Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns who is one of the most notable figures in Scotland history.
Moreover, King Charles wish comes just a day after his younger sister Princess Anne publicly spoke about the unexplained 2024 concussion that was widely believed to be result of her horse accident.
The Princess Royal, who was on a two-day South Africa trip this week, told The Press Association that she has no recollection of the incident that occurred on her Gatcombe Park estate and led to a five-night hospital stay.
She also denied the speculations and stated that the concussion was not caused by the horse accident in June 2024.