Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team 

Tabu just wrapped up the filming for her upcoming movie titled Bhoot Bangla.
To celebrate the moment, the House of Spies actress gave an ‘end of schedule wala pose’ with her team and dropped a picture on social media.
The selfie featured Tabu’s entire team, beaming with delight and gratitude over the filming as their shooting schedule comes to a close.
Captioning it, she penned, “End of schedule wala pose.”
Netizens spammed the comments section with heartwarming messages.
One user claimed, “What a splendid evening it is to see these smiles.”
“The tradition of the cutest schedule wrap up picture continues,” another person penned.
“Beautiful togetherness,” a third fan noted.
“Made my weekend already," a fourth user gushed.
On the work front, after a successful stint in Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, Tabu shared the screen with Ajay Devgn in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, last year.
Well now she is currently working on Priyadarshan’s next project Bhoot Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
It is to be noted that the upcoming movie is being shot in the exact same location as the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.