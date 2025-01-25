Entertainment

Katy Perry slammed for hugging J-Hope after poking fun at BTS Army: 'Faking for fame'

Katy Perry hugged J-Hope on stage at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity concert in Paris on January 23

Katy Perry is facing backlash from the BTS Army after she hugged J-Hope on stage at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity concert in Paris.

In the video making rounds on social media, Perry could be seen putting her arm around J-Hope's shoulder and seemingly calling him "SO HOT!"

While some fans were thrilled to see the two stars together, others were quick to call out Perry for her past behavior towards the BTS Army.

In 2019, Perry took the stage at Jingle Ball tonight after BTS‘s performance. Before kicking off her performance, the singer poked fun at BTS Army.

She joked that ARMYs should be happy because “most of you get to stay up late past your bed time.”

Perry’s joke sparked outrage among the young fanbase and they left the event early.

Now, fans are accusing Perry of using J-Hope for “fame” and attention.

“Thank God he is wearing glasses. He can roll his eyes,” one wrote.

While another added, “Jhope was silently judging. The look he gave lol.”

“She had the audacity guyss.....see the way she put her arm on him....thank god he was wearing glasses otherwise a big eye roll was on the way,” added the third.

The fourth added, “Faking for fame.”

The Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event, held on January 23, also featured a star-studded lineup including John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, and members of BLACKPINK and BIGBANG.

