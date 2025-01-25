Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary

Queen Camilla has pledged a huge vow ahead of the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation!
Earlier this week, the 78-year-old British Queen attended the annual lunch of the Anne Frank Trust in central London and addressed the audience present there.
Before making a promise, the Queen also met and interacted with the survivors at the meeting, reported The Sun.
During her speech, Camilla vowed to “never forget” the Holocaust atrocities, and asked the people present there to get united in the commitment “to take action, to speak up, and to ensure a better, brighter, and more tolerant future” for everyone.
“Today, more than ever, with levels of antisemitism at their highest level for a generation, and disturbing rises in Islamophobia and other forms of racism and prejudice, we must heed this warning,” stated Queen Camilla.
She added, “The deadly seeds of the Holocaust were sown at first in small acts of exclusion, of aggression and of discrimination towards those who had previously been neighbours and friends.
The Queen also stated, “Over a terrifying short period of time, those seeds took root through the complacency of which we can all be guilty: of turning away from injustice, of ignoring that which we know to be wrong, of thinking that someone else will do what’s needed - and of remaining silent.”
To note, Queen Camilla’s statements come just a few days before a reception will be held at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, January 27, 2025.
The reception will also mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.