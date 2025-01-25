Entertainment

Gloria Romero, revered as Queen of Philippine Cinema, dies at 91

Gloria Romero's daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, confirmed the sad demise of legendary actress

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Gloria Romero, revered as the Queen of Philippine Cinema, dies at 91
 The Queen of Philippine Cinema left her fans mourning!

Gloria Romero, known for her acting, beauty, and elegance, has passed away at the age of 91.

Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, confirmed the sad demise of legendary actress on January 25, 2025.

“TO OUR DEAREST FAMILY, RELATIVES, AND FRIENDS: It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my beloved Mother, Gloria Galla Gutierrez aka Gloria Romero, who peacefully joined our Creator earlier today," she wrote on Facebook.

Gutierrez further shared, “For those who want to visit the wake of Mama, it will be held in Arlington Memorial Chapel, Hall A, Araneta Avenue, Quezon City."

“In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages, and heartfelt condolences that we've received. She will surely be missed dearly," she added.

During her decades-long career, Romero has appeared in over 250 movies and TV productions and was widely regarded as the "First Lady of Philippine Cinema."

Gloria Romero, who was born in 1933 in Denver Colorado, was married to actor Juancho Gutierrez but the pair parted their ways after 12 years of being together.

She gained widespread recognition for her notable roles in popular shows such as Palibhasa Lalake, Dalagang Ilocana, Nagbabagang Luha, and Tanging Yaman. 

