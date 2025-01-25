Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket

In a surprising yet emotional Australian Open final, Madison Keys stuns Aryana Sabalena to claim her first-ever Grand Slam title.
According to The Guardian, the defending champion of the Australian Open bid for the record third title in a row came to an end with tears after an American tennis player knocked her out 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the finals on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Both of the players broke down into tears after the women's singles finals of the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season came to an end but with different emotions.
Keys was over the moon and had happy tears in her eyes as she won her maiden Grand Slam and became the first female American player to claim the title after Serena Williams in 2017.
While holding back her tears during the presentation, she expressed, “This is where I'm going to cry. I've wanted this for so long; I've been in one other Grand Slam final, and it didn’t go my way. I didn't know if I'd be able to get back to this position, to try to win a trophy again, and my team believed in me every step of the way. They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself."
Meanwhile, after a heartbreaking defeat, the six-time Grand Slam winner burst into tears while hiding her face in the towel after furiously smashing her racket on the ground. Different emotions could be seen on the different ends of the court at the same time.
The Belarusian, however, stands strong during the post-match presentation with a big smile on her face. Even when she was asked to say something to her team, she jokingly said that she hated them.
“Should I say anything to my team? As always, that's your fault, guys. I don't want to see you for the next week. I really hate you. No, anyway, thank you so much for everything you're doing for me, blah blah blah,” the 26-year-old said while drawing laughter from the crowd.
Furthermore, in the men’s Australian Open finals, world number 1 Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday, January 26, 2025.