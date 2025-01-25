Sports

Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket

Aryana Sabalena breaks down into tears after losing the Australian Open finals to Madison Keys

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025


In a surprising yet emotional Australian Open final, Madison Keys stuns Aryana Sabalena to claim her first-ever Grand Slam title.

According to The Guardian, the defending champion of the Australian Open bid for the record third title in a row came to an end with tears after an American tennis player knocked her out 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the finals on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Both of the players broke down into tears after the women's singles finals of the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season came to an end but with different emotions.

Keys was over the moon and had happy tears in her eyes as she won her maiden Grand Slam and became the first female American player to claim the title after Serena Williams in 2017.

While holding back her tears during the presentation, she expressed, “This is where I'm going to cry. I've wanted this for so long; I've been in one other Grand Slam final, and it didn’t go my way. I didn't know if I'd be able to get back to this position, to try to win a trophy again, and my team believed in me every step of the way. They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself."

Meanwhile, after a heartbreaking defeat, the six-time Grand Slam winner burst into tears while hiding her face in the towel after furiously smashing her racket on the ground. Different emotions could be seen on the different ends of the court at the same time.

The Belarusian, however, stands strong during the post-match presentation with a big smile on her face. Even when she was asked to say something to her team, she jokingly said that she hated them.

“Should I say anything to my team? As always, that's your fault, guys. I don't want to see you for the next week. I really hate you. No, anyway, thank you so much for everything you're doing for me, blah blah blah,” the 26-year-old said while drawing laughter from the crowd.

Furthermore, in the men’s Australian Open finals, world number 1 Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout

Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper, passes away at 43

DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper, passes away at 43
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement

Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket

Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth
Madison Keys sets up thrilling Australian Open final Against Aryna Sabalenka
Madison Keys sets up thrilling Australian Open final Against Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom