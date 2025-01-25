DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper, passes away at 43

DJ Unk has passed away!
On Friday, January 24, the Hit the Dance Floor rapper’s wife Sherkita Long-Platt turned to her Facebook handle and announced that DJ Unk, who is renowned for his 2006’s hit song Walk It Out, died at the age of 43.
“Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same,” she penned, adding, “I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”
While the rapper’s family is yet to reveal the cause of his death, Variety reported that in 2009, Unk suffered a heart attack.
Moreover, Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson, the founder of the record label that signed Unk, shared an emotional statement with the NY Post, stating, “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit.”
“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever,” he added.
Roberson also called the rapper “a true ATL legend.”
“Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed. Now walk it out!” he concluded.
As reported by Page Six, in 2009, the rapper experienced unknown health concerns that slowed down his career activities.