Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating Burns Night!
Taking to their official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 25, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a beautiful video along with a heartwarming wish on the occasion of Burns Night.
“Celebrating the beauty of Scotland, the power of nature, and the poetry of Robert Burns. Happy Burns Night,” penned the royal couple.
The future king and queen signed the statement by writing “W & C” which are the initials of their names William and Catherine.
In the video shared by the parents-of-three was a poetry of Robert Burns that read, “The voice of Nature loudly cries, And many a message from the skies, That something in us never dies. Robert Burns.”
The clip also featured a beautiful background of Scottish scenic place that included mountains and lakes.
Burns Night is celebrated every year in the evening of January 25 to mark the birthday of the Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns who is one of the most notable figures in Scotland history.
On Prince William and Princess Kate’s post, several fans and followers penned heartfelt wishes of Burns Night for the royal couple.
This comes after King Charles released a new portrait of himself to mark Burns Night with a heartwarming wish.