Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break

Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to an amateur photographer Liz Hatton


Prince William and Princess Kate released an emotional message amid Balmoral break with their kids.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a touching tribute to an amateur photographer Liz Hatton, who sadly passed away in 2024 after a battle with cancer.

The royal couple took to Instagram Stories and posted picture of the late photographer, who would have turned 18 on August 31.

William and Kate, who are currently enjoying summer break with King Charles at Balmoral, captioned their post, “Remembering Liz Hatton today on what would have been her 18th birthday.”

It continued, “The photo shown in this image was taken by Glizhatton_photography during an Investiture at Windsor Castle in October 2024, and is on display today in the spot where it was taken.”

Liz met the future Queen, who shares her passion for photography, at an event where the teen was photographing the Prince of Wales' investiture.

At that time, Kate praised Liz as a “talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both.”

Before her passing, the late teenager connected with the princess while working on her photography bucket list during her courageous battle with a rare round cell tumor.

