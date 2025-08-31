Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie's early misstep 'damaged' bond with Princess Diana

Duchess Sophie’s past “mistake” reportedly strained her relationship with Princess Diana.

As per GB News, Sean Smith disclosed that the Duchess of Edinburgh’s decision to copy Diana’s hairstyle in the 1990s sparked awkward comparisons between the two women.

He explained, “One mistake Sophie did make was having the same Diana-style blonde bob, which didn’t suit her as well as it did the Princess. Inevitably, it would lead to superficial comparisons.

The expert added, "When she saw Sophie approaching at some function, Diana would be heard to mutter, ‘Oh look, here comes my double.’”

In those days, Sophie was still romantically linked with Prince Edward and they had not married yet.

During those days, Diana remained a dominant public presence, and Sophie’s similar hairstyle only heightened the media’s scrutiny of her.

The royal commentator claimed that Diana could be quite critical of the resemblance.

The joke about her “double” highlighted how she viewed Sophie’s look as an imitation that drew attention but did not flatter Edward’s future wife.

The tensions began in the late 1990s, Smith revealed that Sophie opted not to attend Diana’s funeral in September 1997.

He said, “Sophie did not attend Diana’s funeral in September 1997, reportedly deciding that she looked too like the princess from a distance and that would be upsetting to the vast crowd.”

Princess Diana and Duchess Sophie's bond concluded up simply as having “no love lost.”

