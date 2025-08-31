Home / Royal

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion

The Duke of Sussex puts forward three major demands before potential meeting with King Charles next month

Even after years of estrangement and with only a slight chance of reuniting with his ailing father, King Charles, Prince Harry isn’t letting go of the opportunity to make his shocking demands.

The Duke of Sussex has sent shockwaves and left royal insiders in disbelief with his three bold conditions to the cancer-stricken monarch ahead of a potential meeting next month.

Speaking to #ShuterScoop, sources close to the Spare author revealed he has a list of three strict demands that must be met for any face-to-face meeting with Charles.

According to the tipsters, the shocking set of conditions revolve around three critical points: enhanced security, strict media management, and a controversial rule about how the Royal Family treats his wife, Meghan Markle.

They shared that the estranged Duke is firmed that "full security for himself, Meghan, and their children while in the UK must be funded by the King, ensuring they feel safe during any potential visits.”

Harry’s second demand reportedly calls for Buckingham Palace to manage media interactions to protect him and his family from invasive coverage.

"Press control coordinated by Buckingham Palace to keep paparazzi at bay is essential,” noted the insiders.

Moreover, Prince Harry’s third condition is that Meghan receive the “HRH” title and royal honours, despite the couple’s dramatic resignation from their royal duties.

"Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family members must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies. For William, that's a hard no,” told the sources.

After learning about Prince Harry’s bold demands, a palace veteran revealed that this has reportedly led to tensions within the Royal Family, with King Charles “deeply conflicted” about the matter.

"He wants peace and to see his son. But these demands risk blowing open old wounds,” they noted.

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK next month for the WellChild Awards 2025.

