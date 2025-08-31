Home / Royal

King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag

King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion talks stall over key issue


King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion plans are reportedly in jeopardy.

A major snag has apparently emerged in plans for a “meeting” between the British monarch and the Duke of Sussex.

When the Spare author will land in London for the WellChild Awards, his estranged father will most likely be north of the border.

A royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “The King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death. So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

The date of the awards will coincide with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, making it impossible for the father-son duo to meet.

She added, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family. His visits are generally extremely brief.”

As per the reports, it is possible Prince Harry might make a discreet visit to Windsor Castle to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's grave in St George's Chapel.

To note, the duke will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards on September 8 without wife Meghan Markle and their kids.

You Might Like:

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post
Royal Hashemite Court shares stunning portrait of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on Her Majesty’s special day

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion
The Duke of Sussex puts forward three major demands before potential meeting with King Charles next month

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s past decision ignited rift between Princess Diana

King Charles shares conservation plans for Sandringham newts

King Charles shares conservation plans for Sandringham newts
Sandringham royal state gets a newt-friendly makeover under King Charles' rare initiative

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together
The Duchess of Edinburgh has become a trusted confidante in Royal Family

Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth

Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth
The British monarch worried when the Prince and Princess of Wales were expecting their first child

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges
The Princess of Norway has canceled the trip to New York she had planned for after the summer

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble
Prince Harry and King Charles’ potential reunion faces cancellation fears due to major issue

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?
The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom next month where he could reunite with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp parted ways after enjoying the romance for nine years

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday
Anne-Marie is princess of Denmark and former Queen Consort of Greece as wife of King Constantine II

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition
During his time as Prince of Wales, His Majesty actively participated in numerous polo matches