King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag

King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion plans are reportedly in jeopardy.
A major snag has apparently emerged in plans for a “meeting” between the British monarch and the Duke of Sussex.
When the Spare author will land in London for the WellChild Awards, his estranged father will most likely be north of the border.
A royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, “The King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death. So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”
The date of the awards will coincide with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, making it impossible for the father-son duo to meet.
She added, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family. His visits are generally extremely brief.”
As per the reports, it is possible Prince Harry might make a discreet visit to Windsor Castle to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's grave in St George's Chapel.
To note, the duke will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards on September 8 without wife Meghan Markle and their kids.