Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday

Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa are making Queen Rania’s birthday milestone even more special.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, August 31, the future king of Jordan extended a heartfelt wish to his loving mum Queen Rania as she turned 55.
He shared a heartwarming photo of him and Princess Rajwa with none other than the birthday lady as all struck a pose for the camera.
Queen Rania looked ethereal in a stylish olive-green dress with long sleeves as she styled her hair in soft waves.
Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa opted for a crisp white blouse which she paired with high-waisted brown trousers and minimal jewelry.
Crown Prince Hussein was also dressed to impress in a dark shirt and trousers, resting one arm around his mother’s waist.
“May Allah protect you for us and prolong your life,” he sweetly wrote in the caption in Arabic.
The first in line to the Jordanian throne further added, “Happy birthday to my loving mother. God bless you!”
Hours earlier to this, King Abdullah also took to the official Instagram handle of Royal Hashemite Court to mark his wife’s birthday.
“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday,” he wrote in the caption.
King Abdullah and Queen Rania share four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.