Home / Royal

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa beam with delight alongside Queen Rania in her birthday portrait

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday
Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday

Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa are making Queen Rania’s birthday milestone even more special.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, August 31, the future king of Jordan extended a heartfelt wish to his loving mum Queen Rania as she turned 55.

He shared a heartwarming photo of him and Princess Rajwa with none other than the birthday lady as all struck a pose for the camera.

Queen Rania looked ethereal in a stylish olive-green dress with long sleeves as she styled her hair in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa opted for a crisp white blouse which she paired with high-waisted brown trousers and minimal jewelry.

Crown Prince Hussein was also dressed to impress in a dark shirt and trousers, resting one arm around his mother’s waist.

“May Allah protect you for us and prolong your life,” he sweetly wrote in the caption in Arabic.

The first in line to the Jordanian throne further added, “Happy birthday to my loving mother. God bless you!”

Hours earlier to this, King Abdullah also took to the official Instagram handle of Royal Hashemite Court to mark his wife’s birthday.

“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania share four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

You Might Like:

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally
The Swedish Royal Family shares King Carl Gustaf’s enthusiastic participation in the historic rally in Öland

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to an amateur photographer Liz Hatton

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter was joined by her rumoured boyfriend at recent outing

Charles shares sad tribute on Diana’s 28th death anniversary: 'Queen of Our Hearts’

Charles shares sad tribute on Diana’s 28th death anniversary: 'Queen of Our Hearts’
Princess Diana tragically passed away in August 1997 following a car accident at the age of 36

Prince William shuts down Harry’s plea to reunite on Diana’s death anniversary

Prince William shuts down Harry’s plea to reunite on Diana’s death anniversary
Prince Harry strongly believes that he and Prince William should mark their late mom Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary together

Prince William’s brave tribute to late mom Diana echoes through years

Prince William’s brave tribute to late mom Diana echoes through years
Prince William has opened up many times about the impact of his mom Princess Diana's sudden death

King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag

King Charles, Prince Harry’s UK reunion plans hit a snag
King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion talks stall over key issue

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post

King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post
Royal Hashemite Court shares stunning portrait of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on Her Majesty’s special day

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion

Prince Harry shocks with 3 bold demands to King Charles ahead of reunion
The Duke of Sussex puts forward three major demands before potential meeting with King Charles next month

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana

Duchess Sophie’s early misstep ‘damaged’ bond with Princess Diana
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s past decision ignited rift between Princess Diana

King Charles shares conservation plans for Sandringham newts

King Charles shares conservation plans for Sandringham newts
Sandringham royal state gets a newt-friendly makeover under King Charles' rare initiative

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together
The Duchess of Edinburgh has become a trusted confidante in Royal Family