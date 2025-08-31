Home / Health

Prince William’s brave tribute to late mom Diana echoes through years

Prince William has opened up many times about the impact of his mom Princess Diana's sudden death


Prince William’s heartfelt words in the wake of Princess Diana’s tragic death continue to resonate decades later, offering a glimpse into his strength, resilience, and enduring love for his late mother.

Prince William has opened up many times about the impact that his late mother's death had on him and how he vowed to do her proud after her tragic passing.

While conversing with the 2017 ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother', Prince William spoke candidly about the tragedy, when Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

He explained, "It’ll either make or break you. And I wouldn’t let it break me, I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I'd become. I didn't want her worried or her legacy to be, you know, that William and/or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it."

In the interview, William also expressed his feelings about the meet and greet crowds at Kensington Palace shortly after Diana’s death.

He said, "People wanted to grab us, to touch us. They were shouting, wailing, literally wailing at us, throwing flowers, and yelling, sobbing, breaking down, people fainted, collapsed. It was a very alien environment.”

William added, "I couldn’t understand why everyone wanted to cry as loud as they did and show such emotion as they did when they didn’t really know our mother.

“I did feel a bit protective at times about that. You didn’t even know her – why and how are you so upset? Now looking back, I have learnt to understand what it was she gave the world and what she gave a lot of people,” he noted.

Notably, Prince Charles and Prince William were on their summer holiday with Charles and the rest of the Royal Family at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, when they received the news.

You Might Like:

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100
Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study
Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study
Research revealed that saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items is considered a key factor to trigger asthma

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study

School connections may minimise depression risk in bullied teens, study
Scientists further discovered that nearly 11.9% of participants faced bullying at both ages 9 and 15

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers

Legionnaires' outbreak returns in London linked to Sofina Foods cooling towers
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe kind of pneumonia that is commonly found in water vapours, humidifiers

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions

Covid vaccines receive FDA approval with updated restrictions
Under new restrictions, Covid vaccine authorisations are currently limited to higher-risk groups

More women in cardiac device trials reveal major differences in ICD results

More women in cardiac device trials reveal major differences in ICD results
Results indicated that men were twice as likely as women to die or suffer life-threatening arrhythmias