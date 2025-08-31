Home / Royal

Prince William shuts down Harry’s plea to reunite on Diana’s death anniversary

Prince Harry strongly believes that he and Prince William should mark their late mom Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary together

Prince William rejection to reunion plea has left Prince Harry “totally frustrated.”

In a new report, Radar Online revealed that the Prince of Wales has firmly rejected his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex’s request to mark their late mother, Princess Diana’s, 30th death anniversary together.

Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car crash on August 31, 1997, and in 2027, it will be the 30th anniversary of her death.

It was previously shared that the Spare author believes their mother would want her sons united, due to which he is making constant efforts to reunite with his father, King Charles, and brother William.

Besides a public reconciliation plea, Harry has also privately pushed for joint events, including the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in the same year as Diana’s milestone anniversary.

According to the insiders close to the estranged Duke, William is resisting Harry’s reconciliation pleas “with everything he’s got,” leaving his younger brother “totally frustrated” that a joint family tribute to their beloved mom may never take place.

"He wants to do something meaningful in memory of his mom, and he wants to make her proud. He feels strongly that the anniversary should be marked together, not apart,” stated the sources.

They added, "But William is refusing to join forces, especially if Harry's wife, Meghan, is involved. For Harry, it is painful – he thinks their mother would be devastated by the rift."

Prince William and Prince Harry are on non-speaking terms since the Duke’s resignation from the Royal Family, his scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the bombshell memoir, Spare.

