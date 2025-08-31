King Abdullah celebrates Queen Rania’s milestone 55th birthday with sweet post

King Abdullah is ringing in his beloved wife, Queen Rania’s, special day with a sweet gesture.
Taking to the official handle of Royal Hashemite Court on Instagram on Sunday, August 31, the King of Jordan shared a delightful post to mark his wife’s milestone 55th birthday.
“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday,” read the post’s sweet caption.
Accompanying the special birthday wish was a stunning portrait of King Abdullah and Queen Rania capturing them radiating bliss.
The photo, seemingly taken in the royal palace, featured the monarch beaming in a black suit paired with white shirt and maroon tie.
Standing beside him was the beautiful Queen, dressed in an embroidered grey gown, linking arms with the King as they posed closely.
Fans reaction:
Moments after the Royal Hashemite Court shared the heartwarming post, royal fans swarmed the comments with their delighted reactions.
“Happppy birthday to our beautiful Queen! God bless you both,” one of the fans wished.
Another prayed, “In God's protection and care,” while a third added, “May Allah protect them and give them long life.”
“Every year, may you always be well, happy, and happy, my beautiful lady. May God always grant you happiness, joy, and goodness, you, His Majesty the King, your children, and your grandchildren, God willing,” sweetly wished a fourth.
Who is Queen Rania?
Rania Al Abdullah is Queen of Jordan as the wife of King Abdullah II.
The couple shares four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.