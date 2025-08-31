Home / Royal

King Charles shares conservation plans for Sandringham newts

Sandringham royal state gets a newt-friendly makeover under King Charles' rare initiative


King Charles is tipped to be working on conservation plans for six ponds at Sandringham.

The British monarch, who is working towards saving endangered plants, is now focusing on protecting newts as part of environmental work, as reported by The Sun.

His Majesty has seemingly planned to establish reedbeds on the royal estate this autumn to protect wildlife.

Charles’ estate is in a stunning coastal area in Norfolk, with 437 acres of protected land that's home to important wildlife and ecosystems.

The documents submitted to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council stated, “The ponds will seek to strengthen the local biodiversity in both the immediate future and long-term.”

As per the documents, the water bodies will create opportunities for birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates.

Charles is reportedly keen on “supporting the population of great crested newts.”

The endangered ­species have faced a major decline in Britain over the past 50 years due to the disappearance of ponds.

In the past 10 years, there have been no records of them within 2km of the proposed site in Norfolk.

However, these protected species under UK law have hindered plans for 1.5million new homes by 2029.

To note, the final documents submitted to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council will be released on September 10.

