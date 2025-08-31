Charles shares sad tribute on Diana’s 28th death anniversary: 'Queen of Our Hearts’

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer is remembering his late sister on her 28th death anniversary with touching words.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 31, the 60-year-old Earl Spencer shared a photo of a London Underground–style “Service Information” board dedicated to the late Princess of Wales.
The board, created by All on the board, featured a heartfelt collection of quotes inspired by Diana’s words and values.
“For Princess Diana (Inspired by quotes from ‘The Queen of Our Hearts’)” the message began.
It further added, “Carry out a random act of kindness, one day someone might do the same for you; If you find someone to love in life, hang on to them, Only do what your heart tells you to. Every person in this world needs to feel valued and loved… Hugs can do so much good, especially for children, May your spirit be free in how you choose to live.”
“Quite a legacy…,” Charles sweetly wrote over the photo referring to the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.
The All on the board is a group known for writing uplifting and thoughtful messages on Tube boards.
Princess Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, when a car accident killed her and two others, Dodi Al Fayed and driver Henri Paul. She was 36.