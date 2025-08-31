Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships

Lady Louise Windsor was spotted enjoying a rare public outing with rumoured boyfriend Felix, showing her support at the championships before returning to university.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter was joined by her rumoured boyfriend for the National Carriage Driving Championships at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club and on Saturday
Felix, absent on the first day, returned to cheer Lady Louise as she secured a bronze ahead of Sunday’s final ‘cones’ stage, following Friday’s dressage and Saturday’s marathon.
Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker described Felix's support for the royal with the student "cheering and clapping from the sidelines".
The source added that Felix "did a fist pump as she went through the water" and was "keen to see [Lady Louise] progress in the sport."
Felix was also called as "protective" over his rumoured girlfriend and that they also had enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.
For Lady Louise, they said,"Lady Louise was elated, [she] broke into a lovely little grin afterwards. She's now lying in third place, just has the cones tomorrow."
They continued, "They then watched the other competitors after Lady Louise's event. No security, [they were] just a couple of fans, cheering competitors on, noting what they do."
Ahead of the event, Lady Louise and Felix were seen relishing some food and having joyful time together.