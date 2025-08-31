Home / Royal

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally

Swedish King Carl Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, attended a traditional rally in Öland. 

For those unaware, the annual rally in Öland is known as His Majesty’s rally or Swedish Royal Rally, a biennial event for old cars that was first held for his 50th birthday.

The King and Queen diligently participated in the event over the last 16 years.

On Sunday, August 31, the Royal Family also took to their official Instagram account to share an exclusive image from the royal event taking place in Sweden.

"For the 16th time, the Swedish King's Rally in Öland was carried out this weekend. The royal couple traditionally drove in the King's Volvo PV60, model 1946," the caption stated.

They continued, "This year's rally took the participants on an approximately 10-mile-long loop around Öland, with competitions and stops at various stations along the way."

For the prestigious event, the 79-year-old Swedish monarch opted for a grey suit, which he paired with a white shirt and red bow tie.

To elevate his royal look, the King wore brown loafers and a matching hat for the annual car rally.

Meanwhile, Queen Silvia was wearing a green double-breasted coat with black pants and a white shirt.

According to media reports, the last time King Carl Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, participated in the vintage car rally was in August 2021. 

