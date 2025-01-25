Entertainment

Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Every day with Taylor Swift is “the best day!”

The Eras Tour hitmaker is already famous for her charm and lighting up the space she walks into, but Travis Kelce’s pal is a lot more mesmerized by Swift’s presence like no one else.

On the January 23 episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Baron Corbin, an American professional wrestler, recalled how the Blank Space crooner made him and his family feel like they are known to her when they entered Kelce’s suite.

He gushed over the singer and revealed that she makes everyone feel like "family" at the suite.

“So we went [and] they took [me and my family] in, took us up to the suite, and then my uncle or my brother, one of the two was like, ‘I wonder if Taylor's gonna be here? They say it, she walks in the room, and it was like, ‘Yeah, right there dude,’” he recalled.

Corbin continued, “And like my brother's freaking a little bit, and like she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug [and] gave us a hug. Like, it was like you were instantly family in that vibe.”

A photo of Baron Corbin and Taylor Swift shared on X. Baron Corbin/X.com
The WWE star reflected on how it was a “different magnitude” when he was with Taylor Swift and how he had never been around someone like her, who just makes everyone stare at you “just because you were standing behind her.”

Baron Corbin also shared that he managed to have a few conversations with the Cruel Summer songstress and that she did not have an entourage around her.

