Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's revealed new strategy to keep their dinner outings cosy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemingly planned a new strategy to enjoy their intimate date nights in Kansas City Chiefs.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist and the NFL athlete have reportedly informed the restaurant staff to follow specific guidelines during their special nights in the city.

According to a report by The US Sun, an insider recently revealed that Taylor's team booked a private room for the couple before they even reached the restaurant.

The tipster added that Travis also had a smooth relationship with the different restaurant staff.

"Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple," the source noted.

Speaking more about Taylor and Travis' special instructions, the insider said, "They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention."

"Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants," the tipster stated.

As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been making it to the headlines due to their high-profile romance since September 2023, have not commented on their new strategies for intimate nights. 

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
How often you should clean your exercise mat?

How often you should clean your exercise mat?
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone
Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone
Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray
Miley Cyrus brother Braison responds toTrace's concerns over dad Billy Ray
Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan