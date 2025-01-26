Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemingly planned a new strategy to enjoy their intimate date nights in Kansas City Chiefs.
The 14-time Grammy-winning artist and the NFL athlete have reportedly informed the restaurant staff to follow specific guidelines during their special nights in the city.
According to a report by The US Sun, an insider recently revealed that Taylor's team booked a private room for the couple before they even reached the restaurant.
The tipster added that Travis also had a smooth relationship with the different restaurant staff.
"Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand to request a private room for the couple," the source noted.
Speaking more about Taylor and Travis' special instructions, the insider said, "They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention."
"Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants," the tipster stated.
As of now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been making it to the headlines due to their high-profile romance since September 2023, have not commented on their new strategies for intimate nights.