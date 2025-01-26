Sana Javed gushes over Shoaib Malik's photography skills on date night 

Shoaib Malik turned photographer for his wife Sana Javed over the weekend.
Turning to Instagram on Saturday, the Dunk star shared picture-perfect clicks from a date night with her husband.
In the images, Sana flaunts her contagious smile to perfection,
Other clicks showed the actress giving an epic glimpse to her outfit standing beside Malik.
In the shared caption, the Khaani actress went on to credit the ace cricketer, "My husband takes really good pictures. Date night."
Soon after the picture-perfect duo sent pulses racing over their romantic outing, netizens rushed to comment.
One user taken aback wrote, "Queen! I am obsessed with you."
"You glow differently with him," another user commented.
"Does he only take pictures?" a third fan chimed.
This post came mere days after the couple marked their first wedding anniversary in Qatar, relishing luscious breakfast together.
For the unversed, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in January 2024, sparked controversy with their surprise wedding.