Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show

Coldplay has a great news for their fans!
The pop band released a video message on Instagram ahead of their last Music of the Spheres concert in India.
On January 26, the band’s vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion revealed that their Ahmedabad concert can be views live on Hotstar.
They captioned the post, “India, are you ready for the brightest night? Let’s unite in love and music tonight, no matter where you are! Watch @coldplay live straight from Ahmedabad on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.45pm #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour #ColdplayOnHotstar #ColdplayIndia”
On Saturday, Coldplay also shared a photo from the stadium, in which they drew a cricket ball and signed it off as “Ahmedabad, 1/25.”
The penned, “I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time.”
Notably, the renowned band will conclude its Music of the Spheres India tour after three concerts in Mumbai on January 26, 2025.