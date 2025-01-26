Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet snubs Kylie Jenner at 'SNL' afterparty after hosting gig

Back in 2023, Kylie Jenner accompanied Timothée Chalamet to the show’s afterparty

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Timothée Chalamet snubs Kylie Jenner at ‘SNL’ afterparty after hosting gig
Timothée Chalamet snubs Kylie Jenner at ‘SNL’ afterparty after hosting gig

Timothée Chalamet snubbed his girlfriend, Kylie Jenne as he graced the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Sunday.

The A Complete Unknown actor appearance comes after he wrapped his hosting gig on Saturday night.

For the outing, Chalamet opted for a New York Yankees bomber jacket, gray jeans, a scarf, a baseball hat and black sneakers.

During the gig, he also poked fun at his award show losses during his third stint as host of the hit sketch comedy show.

“It’s an enormous honor going to these awards shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting,” he said.

Chalamet further added, “Just another lonely night with my Dune popcorn bucket,” Timothée added before using this opportunity to “read the acceptance speech I’ve carried in my pocket for four years.”

In 2023, Chalamet was joined by Jenner to the show’s afterparty following his second hosting gig.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 after parting ways with the father of her two kids, Travis Scott.

