Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate NFL win with sweet kiss

Taylor Swift cheers for boyfriend Travis Kelce with his mum Donna Kelce

  • January 27, 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share PDA filled momemet on the field after NFL win.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship with 32-29 score.

After the win, Swift, 35, who was decked in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, walked towards the field with Kelce's mom, Donna, to celebrate the win.

Kansas City Chiefs has secured a spot at the Super Bowl, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a repeat of the 2023 championship game.

Kelce and Swift shared a sweet intimate kiss after the pop icon walked into the field, as seen in the viral video.


The romantic couple, who are rumoured to get engaged soon, were covered in red and yellow confetti shared several kisses after the presentation of Kansas City's victory trophy.

Later on, the footballer e shouted out the fans of Chiefs Kingdom and getting to "play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship.”

He told the fans, "Hey, before you guys get out of here. Just do a little dance. Make a little love.”

Moreover, Donna Kelce was also cheering for his son as he lifted the trophy.

