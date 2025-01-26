Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding make stylish entry at Chiltern Firehouse party

Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding are show-stoppers for sure!
On Friday evening, the Last Friday Night songstress and the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker stepped out in their chic winter style to attend a glamorous and star-studded party at Chiltern Firehouse.
For the party, the Close to Me singer let her blonde tresses opened and dressed in a cozy light brown shirt with black buttons and a pair of black leather pants, flaunting her toned figure.
In the accessories department, Goulding carried a small clutch with long strap that matched her pants.
Although the Still Falling For You singer opted for a nearly bare face, she exuded nothing but charm at the party.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry arrived at the party in a light brown cropped sweater that she layered over a cream-colored turtleneck, and a pair of jeans.
To complement her look, the Dark House hitmaker wore a caramel beanie on her hand and had glam makeup on to enhance her beautiful facial features.
She also carried a small matte-finish black bag and wore a couple of bracelets.
The Chiltern Firehouse party also saw Lottie Moss and Rocco Ritchie marking their attendance.