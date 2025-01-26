Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding make stylish entry at Chiltern Firehouse party

Entertainment

Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry turned heads at Chiltern Firehouse party with their chic looks

Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding are show-stoppers for sure!

On Friday evening, the Last Friday Night songstress and the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker stepped out in their chic winter style to attend a glamorous and star-studded party at Chiltern Firehouse.

For the party, the Close to Me singer let her blonde tresses opened and dressed in a cozy light brown shirt with black buttons and a pair of black leather pants, flaunting her toned figure.

In the accessories department, Goulding carried a small clutch with long strap that matched her pants.

Although the Still Falling For You singer opted for a nearly bare face, she exuded nothing but charm at the party.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry arrived at the party in a light brown cropped sweater that she layered over a cream-colored turtleneck, and a pair of jeans.

To complement her look, the Dark House hitmaker wore a caramel beanie on her hand and had glam makeup on to enhance her beautiful facial features.

She also carried a small matte-finish black bag and wore a couple of bracelets.

The Chiltern Firehouse party also saw Lottie Moss and Rocco Ritchie marking their attendance.

