Jennifer Lopez turns heads at 2025 Sundance Film Festival 

Jennifer Lopez has dropped jaws while making a dazzling appearance at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Taking to Instagram, the Unstoppable star unveiled her look from the star-studded event by sharing a stunning video clip featuring herself on Sunday, January 25th, 2025.
In the viral clip, Lopez was seen wearing a trench coat, which she paired with a cap and high-heeled boots.
She elevated her look by carrying aviator sunglasses.
The mother-of-two also included a breathtaking view of Park City, Utah.
The Boy Next Door actress captioned her post, "Ready to Sundance."
As Lopez's post gained traction on social media, several of her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her.
One fan commented, "Love you Queeeen!!"
"The most beautiful Love you so much," another admirer penned.
According to Daily Mail, Lopez promoted her hotly-anticipated film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, during the event, which was produced by her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his long-time pal, Matt Damon.
In the musical-thriller movie, J.Lo will be seen portraying the role of songstress Aurora.
The movie also stars Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and others in the leading roles.
On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez has last worked in Unstoppable alongside Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, and others.
The sports-drama film was also produced by her former partner, Ben Affleck, with whom she settled divorce in December 2024.