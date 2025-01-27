Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement

Zayn Malik is enjoying downtime after concert!
The Dusk till Dawn singer spotted puffing on a cigarette after his concert in New York City.
Malik, who recently kicked off his Stairway to the Sky tour, was seen exited an SUV after his show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
For the smoke break, he wore a casual red plaid shirt and tan pants, looking adorable as always.
The outing came after Malik teased fans with a subtle hint at a possible One Direction reunion or performance of the band's hit tracks during his concert.
“Maybe I’ll mix it up at some point, maybe a 1D song in there or something,” he said to crowd.
The crowd erupted into screams of excitement, but Malik quickly tempered their enthusiasm.
“Don’t get excited, not tonight! Sorry, I didn’t mean to tease you like [that] it’s not tonight”, he added.
To note, Zayn Malik parted ways with the other bandmates on March 25, 2015, leading to the eventual split of One Direction.
One Direction, formed in 2010, included Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.