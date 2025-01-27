Entertainment

Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement

Zayn Malik, who recently kicked off his Stairway to the Sky tour, enjoys smoking in NYC

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement
Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement

Zayn Malik is enjoying downtime after concert!

The Dusk till Dawn singer spotted puffing on a cigarette after his concert in New York City.

Malik, who recently kicked off his Stairway to the Sky tour, was seen exited an SUV after his show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

For the smoke break, he wore a casual red plaid shirt and tan pants, looking adorable as always.

The outing came after Malik teased fans with a subtle hint at a possible One Direction reunion or performance of the band's hit tracks during his concert.

“Maybe I’ll mix it up at some point, maybe a 1D song in there or something,” he said to crowd.

The crowd erupted into screams of excitement, but Malik quickly tempered their enthusiasm.

“Don’t get excited, not tonight! Sorry, I didn’t mean to tease you like [that] it’s not tonight”, he added.

To note, Zayn Malik parted ways with the other bandmates on March 25, 2015, leading to the eventual split of One Direction.

One Direction, formed in 2010, included Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. 

Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement

Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement
Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William

Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure

Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night

Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night
Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night
Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night
Timothée Chalamet snubs Kylie Jenner at ‘SNL’ afterparty after hosting gig
Timothée Chalamet snubs Kylie Jenner at ‘SNL’ afterparty after hosting gig
Kanye West takes shocking step after Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’
Kanye West takes shocking step after Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’
Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding make stylish entry at Chiltern Firehouse party
Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding make stylish entry at Chiltern Firehouse party
Britney Spears stays 'drama-free' to maintain bond with sons
Britney Spears stays 'drama-free' to maintain bond with sons
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez turns heads at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Bianca Censori gives huge ‘ultimatum’ to Kanye West amid legal battles
Bianca Censori gives huge ‘ultimatum’ to Kanye West amid legal battles
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on being ‘shamed’ for her sexuality
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on being ‘shamed’ for her sexuality
Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025
Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025
Brad Pitt’s biopic faces backlash from late singer Jeff Buckley's mom
Brad Pitt’s biopic faces backlash from late singer Jeff Buckley's mom
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after 'Moana 2' reaches historical milestone
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after 'Moana 2' reaches historical milestone
Michael Jackson's anticipated biopic 'Michael' hits with legal troubles
Michael Jackson's anticipated biopic 'Michael' hits with legal troubles