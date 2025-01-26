Entertainment

Hugh Jackman shares exciting video after NYC concert opening night

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star kicked off his 8-week concert series on January 24, 2025

  January 26, 2025

Hugh Jackman is polishing his skipping skills!

After having a blast, and a little mess up at the opening night of his 8-week long concert series, From New York, with Love, at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Friday, January 24, the Deadpool & Wolverine star is back to work on his skills.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, January 26, the Logan actor shared a video of himself skipping a rope as he reflected on the journey of learning how to do it.

“So here’s the thing … my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreo on stage. She has the patience of a saint!!!” he penned alongside the clip.

The actor continued, “And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times! Thank you @bethlewisfit #fromnewyorkwithlove @radiocitymusichall.”

In the video, the X-Men star was seen skipping a rope in a sweat-drenched tank top and shorts and flaunted some tricks as he easily did the exercise.

For those uninformed, in his 24-show concert series, Hugh Jackman is set to perform the hit tracks from some of his most celebrated stage and screen roles, including The Boy From Oz, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man.

The series is Jackman’s first new concerts in five years.

