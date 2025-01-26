Kanye West takes shocking step after Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’

Kanye West is willing to go to any heights for Bianca Censori!
Recently, Radaronline reported that Ye’s Australian model wife, 30, has issued him a bold “ultimatum,” asking him to shape up or else she won’t be staying with him in a marriage any longer.
After receiving the last warning from Censori, the American rapper has taken a shocking step by doing extreme dieting to make his wife stay with him.
In a recent snap of Kanye West, the CARNIVAL hitmaker appeared to be much slimmer and in shape instead of his usual bulgy look. He also flashed a rare smile and threw away his usual scowl.
A source revealed, "Kanye's dropped pounds and Bianca's obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross. Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn't have a lot of choice.”
They added, "He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude. He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado - so now he's starving himself, trying to appeal to her!"
Moreover, this comes amid Kanye West is staying overseas with wife Bianca Censori, with whom he tied the knot in December 2022.