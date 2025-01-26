Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on being ‘shamed’ for her sexuality

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • January 26, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter has broken her silence over Eighties hitmaker Pete Waterman’s scathing comments, claiming her live shows are "offensive" due to her confident expression of sexuality.

Pete labeled Sabrina’s performances as "crazy" and accused her of "throwing away" the freedoms and rights that women have fought for.

“It’s just crazy. If you’re asking to be respected, don’t come on in a G-string,” he told The Sun.

Now, the Espresso singer has responded tto the backlash during an interview with the same outlet on Sunday.

“My message has always been clear — if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows,” she said.

Carpenter continued, “Female artists have been shamed forever. In the Noughties it was Rihanna, in the Nineties it was Britney Spears, in the Eighties it was Madonna — and now it’s me.”

“It is totally regressive. It’s like those who want to shame don’t make comments when I talk about self-care or body ¬positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through. They just want to talk about the ¬sexual side of my performances,” she added.

To note, Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album, the Grammy-nominated Short n’ Sweet, became her first to debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200.

