Entertainment

Bianca Censori gives huge ‘ultimatum’ to Kanye West amid legal battles

Kanye West has reportedly escaped overseas with Bianca Censori to avoid links to Sean Diddy Combs’ scandals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025

Bianca Censori gives huge ‘ultimatum’ to Kanye West amid legal battles


Bianca Censori has given one last warning to husband Kanye West!

Amid multiple legal battles that the 47-year-old American rapper and record producer has been facing, his 30-year-old Australian model wife has issued him a stark ultimatum.

In a latest report, Radaronline revealed that Censori has given Ye a final chance to shed those extra pounds and bring his weight to a normal range.

As per an insider leaked information, it was reported that the model has started finding Kanye West as “hefty and kind of gross.”

They also revealed that she has “pushed” him to do something about that “gut” of his and the “lousy attitude.”

"He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado,” the source added.

This comes amid it was claimed that Kanye West is “terrified” to stay in his home country after Sean Diddy Combs landed in legal troubles over his horrible crimes including sex racketeering and trafficking, sexual assault etc.

“Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states. With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified,” a separate source told the Daily Mail.

It is worth mentioning that Kanye West and Bianca Censori quietly tied the knot on December 20, 2022.

