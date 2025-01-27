SZA reflects on 8-day Samyama journey in India after disconnecting from world

SZA is opening up about her surprising Samyama journey!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 26, the 35-year-old Kill Bill hitmaker shared a carousel of photos and videos as she reflected on her 8-day disconnection from the world and spiritual journey in Tamil Nadu, India.
In the huge carousel, the singer dropped some snaps and clips that showcased her time during the program, interaction with fellow people, food choices, and self-reflection.
The SOS songstress described her life as “profound, chaotic and beautiful” after the 8-day long experience.
“Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind,” she penned in the caption.
She added, “then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life . But somehow it’s all settling quietly in time.”
Concluding her post, SZA wrote, “My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram.”
Moreover, on the professional front, SZA will headline the Super Bowl Halftime performance with Kendrick Lamar on February 9, 2025.