Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025

There’s no stop to Cynthia Erivo’s success!
On Saturday, January 25, the Wicked actress shared a carousel of photos and videos via her Instagram handle and offered glimpses of her time at the star-studded Sundance Film Festival 2025.
At the event, the actress was awarded an “incredible honor” for her contribution to the entertainment industry and outstanding performance in recent film Wicked.
“Sundance is always a good idea,” she penned.
Revealing her achievement, Erivo continued, “Thank you @sundanceorg for the incredible honor of the Visionary Award.”
The Pinocchio actress further wrote, “I never considered myself a person who can see what’s to come, but I’m so happy that putting one foot in front of the other and trusting my instinct has led me to somewhere I want to be. I feel very lucky. What an absolutely joyous past few days it’s been!”
Besides this major honor, Cynthia Erivo has also been making headlines for her back-to-back nominations and winnings at major award events due to her amazing work in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande.
Recently, the actress has been nominated for her third Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked.
Cynthia Erivo has also secured a nomination at 2025 Oscars for the Best Actress Award for Wicked, a 2024 musical fantasy film.