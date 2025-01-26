Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025

The ‘Wicked’ starlet shared a heartwarming message after winning major award at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025
Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025

There’s no stop to Cynthia Erivo’s success!

On Saturday, January 25, the Wicked actress shared a carousel of photos and videos via her Instagram handle and offered glimpses of her time at the star-studded Sundance Film Festival 2025.

At the event, the actress was awarded an “incredible honor” for her contribution to the entertainment industry and outstanding performance in recent film Wicked.

“Sundance is always a good idea,” she penned.

Revealing her achievement, Erivo continued, “Thank you @sundanceorg for the incredible honor of the Visionary Award.”

The Pinocchio actress further wrote, “I never considered myself a person who can see what’s to come, but I’m so happy that putting one foot in front of the other and trusting my instinct has led me to somewhere I want to be. I feel very lucky. What an absolutely joyous past few days it’s been!”

Besides this major honor, Cynthia Erivo has also been making headlines for her back-to-back nominations and winnings at major award events due to her amazing work in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande.

Recently, the actress has been nominated for her third Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo has also secured a nomination at 2025 Oscars for the Best Actress Award for Wicked, a 2024 musical fantasy film.

Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid

Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on being ‘shamed’ for her sexuality

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on being ‘shamed’ for her sexuality
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack

Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack

Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025

Cynthia Erivo awarded huge honor at Sundance Film Festival 2025
Brad Pitt’s biopic faces backlash from late singer Jeff Buckley's mom
Brad Pitt’s biopic faces backlash from late singer Jeff Buckley's mom
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after 'Moana 2' reaches historical milestone
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after 'Moana 2' reaches historical milestone
Michael Jackson's anticipated biopic 'Michael' hits with legal troubles
Michael Jackson's anticipated biopic 'Michael' hits with legal troubles
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman
Deborra-Lee Furness gears up for big move after split from Hugh Jackman
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis plan 'special' tribute for Liam
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Coldplay make huge announcement ahead of their last India show
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet makes major confession in ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Kim Kardashian, North West stand back-to-back in adorable height comparison
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Zoe Saldana shares sneak peek into her Oscar nomination celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan new strategy to enjoy intimate date nights