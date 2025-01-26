Entertainment

Justin Baldoni's mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively

Sharon Baldoni shared a moving tribute to his son Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively legal drama

  January 26, 2025
Justin Baldoni’s mother has stepped forward to offer her unwavering support amid a legal battle with Blake Lively.

Celebrating It Ends With Us star birthday, Sharon Baldoni, turned to Instagram on Friday to share a moving tribute.

In Sharon’s lengthy message, she began with, “Happy Birthday Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of “Jane The Virgin”- a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives.”


She continued, “A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities. Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity.”

Expressing her love, Sharon concluded, “I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth.”

To note, this inspirational birthday wish came amid Justin being entangled in a nasty battle with Lively, following the release of It Ends With Us in August 2024.

