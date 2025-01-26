Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud  

Billy Ray Cyrus has accused his eldest son, Trace Cyrus after his embarrassing performance at US' President Donald Trump's post-inauguration party.
Miley Cyrus' brother shared a brief statement on his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 25th, in which he claimed that his father threatened him to take legal action for publicly exposing his mental condition after his musical show earlier this week.
Trace began his note with, "Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that."
"But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace," the 35-year-old aspiring musician added.
He also revealed in his recent post that his grandfather [Billy Ray’s dad] is looking down on him with massive disappointment.
"You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they feel. I’m not. Get help," Trace concluded his message.
This came after Trace Cyrus expressed his concerns after Billy Ray Cyrus' live concert at Liberty Ball, where he accidentally mixed his two famous tracks, on Tuesday, January 21.