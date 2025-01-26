Prince William makes lifestyle change after Princess Kate’s cancer remission

Prince William take a huge step towards his lifestyle after Kate Middleton’s cancer remission confession earlier this month.
The Prince of Wales suffered major setbacks last year with his father King Charles and Princess Kate getting diagnosed with cancer.
Ever since then, the first in life to the British throne made a major change in his diet.
The Mirror reported that The Royal Family channel on YouTube noted, William takes a fresh class of apple juice in the morning.
It is no secret that the members of the Royal Family are super strict when it comes to clean and healthy diet.
The reports about William’s drastic change in lifestyle came after the Princess of Wales announced her remission after visiting patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
Kate wrote in a social media post, "It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery"
During the visit, Catherine told a woman, "It's really tough... It's such a shock... Everyone said to me, 'please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference'. You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge.”
Notably, Kate Middleton revealed that she finished chemotherapy in September 2024.