World

Royal treasures recover: Crowns, sceptres, rings from WWII found in Lithuania

Royal artefacts linked to European royalty and the King of Poland unearthed in Lithuania

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Royal artefacts linked to European royalty and the King of Poland unearthed in Lithuania
Royal artefacts linked to European royalty and the King of Poland unearthed in Lithuania

Mediaeval European rulers’ hidden royal treasures since World War II have been rediscovered in Lithuania.

According to CNN, royal treasures hidden for more than 85 years have been unearthed in Lithuania. The artefacts that include the crown belonging to Alexander Jagiellon, or Aleksandras Jogailaitis, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania.

Other items include a crown, a chain, a medallion, a ring, and a coffin plaque belonging to Elizabeth of Austria, or Elžbieta Habsburgaitė, and a crown, a sceptre, an orb, three rings, a chain, and coffin plaques associated with Barbara Radziwiłł, or Barbora Radvilaitė, who married to the Žygimantas Augustas, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania.

Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, in a statement sent to CNN by the Vilnius Archdiocese, said, “The discovered burial insignia of the monarchs of Lithuania and Poland are priceless historical treasures, symbols of the long tradition of Lithuanian statehood, signs of Vilnius as the capital city, and magnificent works of goldsmithing and jewellery.”

“This reflects the burial and honouring practices of the time. This discovery is of particular importance for our statehood, as it shows the location of Vilnius Cathedral as the necropolis of the elite of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania,” the statement adds.

As per the archdiocese, after examining the historic royal artefacts, they will be restored and will be presented to the public. 

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Trace Cyrus makes shocking claims about father Billy Ray amid family feud

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession

Zara Tindall makes first appearance without Mike after huge confession
Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s mom breaks silence as he faces legal battle with Blake Lively
How often you should clean your exercise mat?

How often you should clean your exercise mat?
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Donald Trump plans to call Sir Keir Starmer in ‘next 24 hours’
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Turkey apartment building tragedy claims life of young woman
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
Archbishop Anastasios, leader of Albanian Orthodox church, dies at 95
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
United Airlines plane midair jolt injures 6, makes emergency landing in Nigeria
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Trump administration makes shocking move for DEI workers
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
Explore Italy's 'secret' paradise free from tourists
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
UK braces for devastating Storm Éowyn with record winds since 1998
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
THIS 1913 Cambridge exam stumped teachers: Can you solve it?
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy
Historic Captain Cook statue vandalised again amid Australia Day controversy