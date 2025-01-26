Dwayne Johnson over the moon after 'Moana 2' reaches historical milestone 

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating a historical milestone achieved by his newly released animated movie, Moana 2.
The American wrestler-turned-actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday, January 26th, to share his latest achievement.
Dwayne posted an animated poster of a leading character, Moana, and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his audience as his film has made $1 billion in business at the global box office.
The father-of-three penned a heartwarming caption for his post, "Moana 2 has reached a historic milestone. $1Billon+ at the global box office."
He further showcased appreciation to every single viewer for making his film a huge success, writing, "Fa’afetai tele lava [thank you so much] for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture."
"Empowering ALL of our kids - and adults - from every culture and color to ALWAYS reach for more with your GRIT and your MANA. Love you guys and thank you. Incredible," Dwayne concluded.
As the Red One star's post went viral on social media, several fans flooded the comments section with their heartwarming regards and congratulatory messages, with one commenting, "$ 1 bill is crazy!! Congratulations!"
Another fan penned, "Totally deserved, congratulations."
It is important to note, Dwayne Johnson's movie Moana 2 was released on November 27, last year.
In the film Baywatch, the actor has lent his voice to the character of Uncle Maui.
While, in the sequel of Moana, his little daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Johnson, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Hashian, voiced for Moana superfans.