Brad Pitt's biopic faces backlash from late singer Jeff Buckley's mom

The 'Fight Club' star Brad Pitt has produced his upcoming documentary 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley'

  by Web Desk
  January 26, 2025
Brad Pitt seemingly failed to get permission from the late singer Jeff Buckley's mother to portray her son in the upcoming documentary.

In a conversation with Variety magazine, the deceased musician's mom, Mary Guibert, said sceptically that no actor can play the role of his beloved late child. 

She stated, "We’re going to dye your hair, put brown contact lenses on those baby blues, and you’re going to open your mouth and Jeff’s voice is going to come out?"

"If there’s 20 people calling you, and Brad Pitt is one of them, who are you gonna pick to go see?" Guibert added with a sarcastic laugh.

The 76-year-old mother also recounted when Pitt invited her to his wedding with renowned actress Jennifer Aniston in order to grant permission to pursue him with the biopic.

At that time, Guibert did not grant her permission; she added, "I just couldn’t imagine it being anything but a documentary."

"And I just didn’t know how you could kind of replicate Jeff in that scripted sense," she remarked.

It is pertinent to note, Brad Pitt's forthcoming biopic documentary, It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, premiered on January 24 at the Sundance Film Festival. 

