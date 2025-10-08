Ed Sheeran reacts to Taylor Swift’s cheeky phone comment on Fallon show

Ed Sheeran is agreeing to Taylor Swift’s cheeky comment about his phone.
Earlier this week, The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker made a dazzling appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she played a game of That’s So True with the host, sorting facts from rumors about herself.
When the 51-year-old host asked if the Sapphire singer learnt about her and Travis Kelce’s engagement through Instagram, Swift confirmed, “That’s so true.”
"I have a perfect explanation,” she claimed before revealing, "He doesn't have a phone.”
She continued, “And this is one thing I love about him. It's very eccentric. Love it. But when I'm going through saying, 'Hey, who should we call? Who should we FaceTime?' I'm going through my texts and being like, 'Who have I texted within the last like, month of my life?'"
The songstress went on to share that she always needs to “email” Ed Sheeran if she wants to reach him, since he has to find an iPad to set up a FaceTime call.
"This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet. Then, when the news came out I was like, 'Oh my God we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!'" He's like family. I love him. But he doesn't have a phone!” adorably added The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker.
In a clip from the interview shared on the talk show’s TikTok, the Azizam singer hilariously nodded to Taylor Swift’s claim, writing, “Hello from my allotted iPad time—this is factual.”
For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran became friends around 2012, after collaborating on the former’s fourth studio album, Red’s, song Everything Has Changed.
Their friendship grew quickly, as they toured together and frequently expressed mutual admiration, both personally and professionally.