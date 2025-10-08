Timothée Chalamet's bald look in 'Marty Supreme' sparks Oscars buzz

Timothée Chalamet has sent the internet into a meltdown with his new bald look for Marty Supreme.
Just a day after making surprise appearance at Marty Supremes' NYC premiere, The Dune actor shared an exciting teaser of the sports-comedy on his Instagram account - debuting his bare head for the first time.
The teaser begins with a slew of ping pong balls being thrown at Timothée's character Marty, who was apparently hiding inside a net with a giant ball covering his face.
Marty then forces himself out from the stash of balls and removes the ping pong ball from his face - revealing his bald look.
Soon after the video gained traction on X, fans flooded the comments section with exciting reaction as the actor has always been known for his iconic curly hair.
"BALD HEAD REVEAL OMG," one user noted.
Another commented, "omg girl you’re bald as hell."
"BALD VIBES YEAAAAAHHHHHH PERFECT" added a third.
The upcoming movie Marty Supreme - which depicts the story of young Marty Mauser pursues his dream of becoming a champion table-tennis player will be released on December 25, 2025.