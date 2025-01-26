Royal

Prince William speaks out on his ‘every day’ struggle with kids

Prince William shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025


Prince William has spoken out on about his every day struggle with his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During a visit to Liverpool on Thursday, the Prince of Wales met with primary school children at Tiber's Young People's Steering Group in Toxteth, where he asked the students about their school day, only to receive a muted response.

He then asked if they had learned anything new, to which one student replied, "Not really."

Bursting into laughter, Prince William then confessed he also struggles to get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to talk about their school days.

“I love it. I ask my children this everyday and they always say nothing. Absolutely nothing!,” he shared.

During his visit, Prince William also received letters from the students for his children, outlining the "Smile Challenge" they are currently undertaking, which aims to make beam without giving them the money.

“This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge,” the Prince gushed, adding, “That's very kind of you, thank you very much.”

Earlier in the day, Prince William had visited Cycle of Life, non-profit cycling organisation, to highlight community initiatives for young people.

