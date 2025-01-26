Royal

Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton’s key decision for Prince George could end up shattering centuries-old tradition

  • January 26, 2025

Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?


Prince George might soon become the first male heir to break a tradition that is centuries old due to his mom Princess Kate!

The 11-year-old Prince will soon be continuing his education in a new school after leaving Lambrook, and for this his 43-year-old mother, Kate Middleton, was recently seen “touring two north London day schools,” reported The Sun.

After the Princess was spotted visiting schools, speculations began mounting about from where George will be getting his further education.

While it has been a tradition for male heirs of the Royal Family to attend a boys’ school, Kate might soon be breaking this tradition for her eldest child as it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales want their children to attend the same school.

Some rumors also suggest that the future king and queen had settled on Marlborough College, and if this turns out to be true, then Prince George will become the first male heir who will attend a co-educational school.

According to Mail Online, Kate Middleton “is so likely to select the £59,000-a-year Wiltshire school for her three children, that the discussion has not become a matter of if Prince George will attend when he turns 13, but which house he will call home.”

The sources continued to add that the Prince and Princess are yet to make a final decision, however, it was also noted that Kate was seen at two schools, a £10,000-a-term University College School (UCS) in Hampstead, and Highgate School, located two miles away, in the same week in December 2024.

