Entertainment

Marvel Pushes Back ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’ in major release shake-up

New Marvel calendar shows longest gap between MCU films since COVID era

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Marvel Pushes Back ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’ in major release shake-up
Marvel Pushes Back ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’ in major release shake-up

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite heroes return to the big screen!

According to Variety, Disney has renewed its calendar with officially delaying the release of Marvel Studios‘ upcoming highly anticipated team-up features Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

New Release dates of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Now, Avengers: Doomsday, which was originally scheduled for May 1, 2026, will hit the theaters on December 18, 2026. 

Meanwhile, its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars' release  has pushed from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.

Other changes in the MCU’s release schedule

In the new calendar, Marvel removed several unannounced titles including, an “Untitled Marvel” project which is slated to release on February 13, 2026.

Two additional slots, November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027, previously scheduled for untitled Marvel projects release, are now labeled simply as "Untitled Disney" features.

MCU's 2026's films

Now, only Avengers: Doomsday and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day are the only Marvel Cinematic Universe entries slated to hit theaters in 2026.

Longest gap between Marvel's films release

Notably, there will be no Marvel film after the release of The Fantastic 4: First Steps on July 25 until the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man installment on July 31, 2026.

This will mark as MCU’s biggest gap between feature films since the COVID time when 2021’s Black Widow released after 2 years of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Justin Bieber backs Chris Brown after shocking London arrest and bail
Justin Bieber backs Chris Brown after shocking London arrest and bail
'Peaches' singer showed his support to 'Loyal' singer as he returned to the U.S. following his arrest in London
Joe Jonas gives heartbreaking insight into dating after Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas gives heartbreaking insight into dating after Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalized their divorce in September 2024 following a tense custody battle
Blake Lively's team lauds Taylor Swift for making Justin drop subpoena
Blake Lively's team lauds Taylor Swift for making Justin drop subpoena
Blake Lively celebrates major win against Justin Baldoni amid legal battle
Kim Kardashian proudly shares law school milestone after years of hard work
Kim Kardashian proudly shares law school milestone after years of hard work
The Kardashians star admitted that it 'took longer than planned,' but emphasized that the achievement 'is real'
Justin Baldoni withdraws Taylor Swift subpoena in Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni withdraws Taylor Swift subpoena in Blake Lively legal battle
Taylor Swift is no longer involved in pal Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s high-profile legal clash
Megan Fox makes shocking confession about her and MGK’s child: ‘Unplanned’
Megan Fox makes shocking confession about her and MGK’s child: ‘Unplanned’
The ‘Subservience’ actress welcomed her first and only child with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on March 27, 2025
Michael Alaimo, ‘Space Jam’ actor, passes away at 86
Michael Alaimo, ‘Space Jam’ actor, passes away at 86
Michael Alaimo had delivered outstanding performances in dozens of films and shows including 'The China Syndrome'
Diddy trial update: Cassie Ventura’s ex Kid Cudi shows up in court to testify
Diddy trial update: Cassie Ventura’s ex Kid Cudi shows up in court to testify
Kid Cudi arrives at New York City court to take the stand on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial
Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap
Selena Gomez flaunts dreamy romance with Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy snap
The ‘Emlia Pérez’ starlet posts swoon-worthy photo with fiancé Benny Blanco in new social media update
Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift
Brooklyn Beckham gets love-filled shoutout from Nicola Peltz amid family rift
Nicola Peltz shared the post amid the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut focused on empathy
Scarlett Johansson stuns Cannes with directorial debut focused on empathy
'Eleanor the Great' is competing in the second-tier Un Certain Regard category at Cannes
Paul Mescal addresses ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and his new film comparison
Paul Mescal addresses ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and his new film comparison
Paul Mescal's new film 'The History of Sound' was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival