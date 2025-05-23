Marvel Pushes Back ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Secret Wars’ in major release shake-up

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite heroes return to the big screen!
According to Variety, Disney has renewed its calendar with officially delaying the release of Marvel Studios‘ upcoming highly anticipated team-up features Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
New Release dates of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
Now, Avengers: Doomsday, which was originally scheduled for May 1, 2026, will hit the theaters on December 18, 2026.
Meanwhile, its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars' release has pushed from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.
Other changes in the MCU’s release schedule
In the new calendar, Marvel removed several unannounced titles including, an “Untitled Marvel” project which is slated to release on February 13, 2026.
Two additional slots, November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027, previously scheduled for untitled Marvel projects release, are now labeled simply as "Untitled Disney" features.
MCU's 2026's films
Now, only Avengers: Doomsday and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day are the only Marvel Cinematic Universe entries slated to hit theaters in 2026.
Longest gap between Marvel's films release
Notably, there will be no Marvel film after the release of The Fantastic 4: First Steps on July 25 until the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man installment on July 31, 2026.
This will mark as MCU’s biggest gap between feature films since the COVID time when 2021’s Black Widow released after 2 years of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.