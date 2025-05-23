Justin Bieber backs Chris Brown after shocking London arrest and bail

Justin Bieber has thrown his support behind longtime friend Chris Brown after the singer was released on a staggering $6.7 million bail following his recent arrest in London.
The Peaches singer showed his support to the Loyal singer as he returned to the U.S. following his arrest in London on Thursday, May 15.
Brown, 36, posted an Instagram photo of himself as he departed from a private jet on Thursday, May 22. “Cook, remain humble,” he captioned the post.
The singer received thousands of comments, including one from Bieber, 31, who commented, “welcome home. "
Bieber’s comment has garnered over 16,400 likes.
Justin Bieber and Chris Brown bond:
Brown and Bieber previously teamed up on their 2011 collaboration, Next to You and again in 2019, on Don’t Check on Me with Ink.
Prior to this, the Baby singer previously praised and supported Brown.
In 2019, he suggested that Brown was a combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.
“You will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see," Bieber wrote in the caption.
Referring to Brown's history, which includes a felony assault against Rihanna in 2009, Biber wrote, “the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”
To note, Bieber showed support after Brown was arrested on Thursday, May 15, for allegedly assaulting producer Abe Diaw at TAPE nightclub in February 2023.